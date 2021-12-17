СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 19. децембра наполнї ше рок як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила шестра и нина

МАРИЯ ХОМА
народзена Семан

(1953–2020)


Памятку на ню навики буду чувац брат Михайло, андя Терезия и София Петрашково
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest