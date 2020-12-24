ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. децембра преселєла ше до вичносци моя мила шестра

МАРИЯ ХОМА

(1953–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Дзекуєм ци на пожертвовносци. Твой ошмих, доброту и любов вично будзем чувац у своїм шерцу. Твой брат Мижо зоз супругу Терезку
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest