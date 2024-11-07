ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. новембра преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила

МАРИЯ ЧИЗМАР
народзена Мадярич

(1942–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню навше буду чувац: син Владо, дзивка Мелания, жец Микола, унука Моника, и унука Ванеса зоз мужом Дорияном и дзецми Василийом, Исидору и Юлию
Спочивай у мире Божим!