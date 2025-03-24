СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. марца 2025 року наполнї ше смутни рок як нас напущела наша мила баба и прабаба

Мария Чизмар

(1951–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки и любов цо ши нам даровала будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Твойо унуки: Дориан зоз фамелию, Дорика зоз фамелию, Ивона и Яна