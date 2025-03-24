СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. марца 2025 року наполнї ше смутни рок як нас напущела наша мила мац

Мария Чизмар
народзена Югик

(1951–2024)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ню навики буду чувац син Звонко зоз супругу Терезу и дзивка Терезия
Спочивай у мире Божим!