СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. aприла 2024. року наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас напущела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ ЧИЗМАР

(1951–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на твою доброту и любов навики буду чувац твойо наймилши