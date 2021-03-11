СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. марца наполнєли ше 6 мешаци як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила мац и баба

МАРИЯ ШОМОДЇ
народзена Будински

(1948–2020)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом у красних памяткох чуваю ю синове Зденко зоз супругу и дзецми, и Янко зоз супругу и сином
Най спочива у мире Божим!
