СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. септембра наполнєл ше жалосни рок як нас напущела наша мила мац и баба

МАРИЯ ШОМОДЇ
народзена Будински

(1948–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню навики чуваю синове Зденко и Янко, нєвести Ивана и Єлена, и унуки Елена, Лана и Алекса
Спочивай у мире Божим!
