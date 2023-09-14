СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. септембра 2023. року, наполнєли ше три смутни роки як вецей нє з нами наша мила мац и баба

МАРИЯ ШОМОДЇ

(1948–2020)
з Руского Керестура


З любову, почитованьом и поцешеньом же зме це мали, чуваме красни памятки на це, на твою доброту и любов хтору ши нам даровала. Знала ши кельо це любиме, алє нїґда нє дознаш кельо нам хибиш. Твойо наймилши – син Зденко зоз супругу Ивану, син Янко зоз супругу Єлену и унучата Елена, Лана и Алекса
Спочивай у мире Божи