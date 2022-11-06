ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей милей куми

МАРИЇ ПРОВЧИ



Твоя любов, доброта, щиросц и цепли ошмих каждому з нас занавше останю у наших шерцох, думкох и молитвох. Кумово Сопково
Спочивай у мире Божим!
