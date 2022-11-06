ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

МАРИЇ ПРОВЧИ

(1979–2022)


Занавше останєш у наших шерцох и красних памяткох
Нина Натка и шовґор Мирко Хардийово зоз Кули и братняк Мики зоз Кристину Хардийово зоз Швайцарскей
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest