ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 23. януара престало дуркац шерцо нашей мацери, баби и прабаби

МАРИЇ САКАЧ
народзеней Дудаш

(1930–2021)
з Коцура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки навики буду чувац дзивка Серафа, унука Леона зоз фамелию и унука Ясмина зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
