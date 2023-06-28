ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 1. юния 2023. року поховали зме нашу милу и нїґда нє прежалєну Марчу

МАРЧА ГАЙДУКОВА – ВУЇЧ

(1941–2023)
з Нового Саду


Мамо, твою доброту, любов и пежертвовносц занавше будземе чувац у своїх шерцох и споминац – син Милан зоз супругу и унуки. Одмалючка ши росла як широта без оца, а твоя тета (Гайдукова) Олеярова це од народзеня у шерцу ношела, сановала и оплаковала. З любову це буду паметац твойо братняци Кимо и Дзвонко и шестринїци Меланка и Анґелка зоз фамелиями
Най це Господь Бог благослови и подарує вични мир, дзе нєт жалю и болю!