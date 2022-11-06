ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. октобра 2022. року зохабела нас наша мила кумочка

МАРЧА ПРОВЧИ
народзена Семан

(1979–2022)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ню навики буду чувац бачи и кум Яким и андя и кума Анґела Кошарково
Най це ангели чуваю! Спочивай у мире Божим!
