ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. децембра 2023. року, после чежкей и длугей хороти, занавше нас у велькей жалосци зохабела и преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила дзивка и унука

МАРЯНА РАЙЧЕВИЧ

(17. XII 1989 – 17. XII 2023)
з Вербасу


Любиме це и у шерцох вично будземе чувац памятки на час хтори зме препровадзели вєдно. Занавше ожалосцени оцец Неделько, мац Весна, шестра Ивана, дїдо Велимир и баба Амала Контрово зоз сином Владимиром и його фамелию
Спочивай у мирe ангелу наш любени! Вичная ци памят!