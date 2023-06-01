НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. юния 2023. року наполня ше два чежки и жалосни роки як ше у вельких и чежких мукох до Царства Нєбесного преселєла наша мила мац, швекра и баба

МАРЯ МУДРИ
народзена Джуджар

(20. VIII 1937 – 6. VI 2021)
з Дюрдьова


У найкрасших памяткох, молитвох и думкох занавше ю буду чувац син Мирослав, нєвеста Оля и унук Василиє
Най ю у Царстве Нєбесним ангели чуваю!