СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. юния 2024. року наполнєли ше три чежки, смутни и жалосни роки як у вельких, чежких мукох престало дуркац шерцо нашей милей и добрей мацери, швекри и баби

МАРЯ МУДРИ
народзена Джуджар

(20. VIII 1937 – 6. VI 2021)
з Дюрдьова


Преходза днї, мешаци и роки, а нашо смутки вше оставаю у наших шерцох. У надїї воскресеня и нового стретнуца вично ожалосцени: син Мирослав, нєвеста Оля и унук Василиє
Спочивайце у мире Божим! Най Вас ангели чуваю!