СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. юния наполнєл ше смутни рок як ше у вельких мукох упокоєла и до вичносци преселєла моя баба

МАРЯ МУДРИ
народзена Джуджар

(20. VIII 1937 – 6. VI 2021)
з Дюрдьова


З любову и почитованьом унук Василиє
Вичная єй памят!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest