ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Занавше нас 25. марца 2022. року зохабела наша мила

МАРЯ ОЛЕЯР
народзена Яким

(1922–2022)
з Коцура


Ваша любов и доброта навики будзе медзи нами и занавше будзеце у наших шерцох и каждодньових молитвох. У смутку оставаю наймилши
Вичная памят!
