СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли пейц смутни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац и баба

МАРЯ ЯКИМ
народзена Горняк

(1933–2016)
з Коцура


Памятку на єй любов и доброту навики чуваю син Микола, нєвеста Ана и унука Макаї Татяна зоз супругом Желимиром и сином Миколком
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
