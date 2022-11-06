ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. октобра 2022. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила

МАЯ ПРОВЧИ
народзена Семан

(1979–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятки на ню буду чувац и нїґда ю нє забуду Янко и Мария Папянково зоз Нового Саду зоз дзецми Славку, Мирком и Томиславом
Най спочива у мире Божим!
