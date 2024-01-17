ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. децембра занавше нас зохабела мила мац, баба и прабаба

МАҐДАЛЕНА ГАРГАЇ
народзена Семан

(1935–2023)


З любову и почитованьом вично будземе чувац памятки на Вас у наших шерцох и думкох. Ваш син Яким зоз супругу, унуки и праунуки. Дзекуєме Вам за Вашу доброту и любов.
Спочивайце у мире Божим!