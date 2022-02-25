ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 22. фебруара занавше нас охабела и преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МАҐДАЛЕНА ГРУБЕНЯ

(1939–2022)
з Нового Саду


У найкрасших памяткох вично будземе чувац єй любов, доброту и пожертвовносц. Ожалосцени син Звонимир, дзивка Славица и син Мирослав зоз своїма фамелиями Похована будзе 1. марца на 11 годзин и 15 минути на Городским теметове у Новим Садзе.
Най спочива у мире Божим!
