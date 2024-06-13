СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

20 роки як нас зохабела наша мила тета

МАҐДАЛЕНА КОЛЄСАР

(1920–2004)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на ню чуваю Барново – Мирко, Иринка, Лидия и Деян зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!