ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. септембра занавше ме зохабела моя мила мац

МАҐДАЛЕНА ПАП

(1933–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом, занавше це будзем ношиц у своїм шерцу. Твоя дзивка Амала
Най це ангели чуваю!
