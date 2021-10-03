ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. септембра занавше ме зохабела моя мила супруга

МАҐДАЛЕНА ПАП
народзена Маґоч

(1933–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на живот препровадзени з тобу занавше будзе паметац твой супруг Владимир. Дзекуєм ци за твою любов и доброту
Най це ангели чуваю!
