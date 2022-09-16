СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. септембра 2022. року наполнї ше рок як нас зохабела моя мила мац

МАҐДАЛЕНА ПАП
народзена Маґоч

(1933–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Дзекуєм вам за красни слова з хторима сце ме дочековали и дому випровадзали. Ожалосцена дзивка Амала Кочишова
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
