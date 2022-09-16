СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. септембра 2022. року наполнї ше рок як нас зохабела моя мила супруга

МАҐДАЛЕНА ПАП
народзена Маґоч

(1933–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, а ти вше баржей хибиш. Красни памятки на 72 роки заєднїцкого живота хтори зме препровадзели у злагоди и любови навики будзем чувац у своїм шерцу. Ожалосцени супруг Владимир
Спочивай у мире Божим!
