СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. септембра 2023. року наполнєли ше 2 роки як нє з нами наша супруга, мац, баба и прабаба

МАҐДАЛЕНА ПАП
народзена Маґоч

(1933–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню чуваю супруг Владимир, дзивка Амалия и унук Звонимир зоз фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!