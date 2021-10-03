ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. септембра занавше нас зохабела наша мила баба и прабаба

МАҐДАЛЕНА ПАП

(1933–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Вичну памятку на твою любов и доброту буду чувац унук Звонимир зоз супругу Славицу и праунучата Катарина и Хана
Спочивай у мире Божим!
