НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 17. октобра наполнєли ше дзевец роки як нас зохабела наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

МАҐДА СЕҐЕДИ
Бадаркова

(1930‒2012)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на ню чуваю єй намилши дзивки Маря и Мелана зоз своїма фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!
