СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 5. юния наполня ше пейц роки як нє з нами наша мила супруга, мац, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНА ВИСЛАВСКИ
народзена Гарди

(1941–2016)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох навики ю чуваю єй наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest