СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. септембра 2024. року наполня ше шейсц мешаци як ме зохабела супруга

МЕЛАНА МАЛАЦКО
народзена Ковач

(1938–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню навше будзе чувац супруг Янко
Спочивай у мире Божим!