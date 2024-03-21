ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 6. марца занавше нас зохабела наша мац, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНА МАЛАЦКО

(1938–2024)


Красни памятки на єй любов и доброту занавше буду чувац син Славко зоз супругу Ану, унуки Александар зоз Машу, Андрей и праунука Зара
Спочивай у мире Божим!