ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 1. мая преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНА ПАШО

(1926–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Навики будзеце у наших шерцох и молитвох. З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на Вас буду чувац вашо наймилши – син Йовґен зоз супругу Веруну, унука Лидия, унук Владо зоз супругу Наташу, и праунуки Давид и Филип
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest