ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

МЕЛАНА ПАШО
народзена Арваї

(1926–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на Вас навики будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Славка зоз супругом Ратком и Йовица зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
