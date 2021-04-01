СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. априла наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНИЯ БАЛЇНТ
народзена Ерделї

(1931–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню чуваю єй синове Владо и Славо зоз фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!
