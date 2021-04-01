СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. априла наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ БАЛЇНТ
народзена Ерделї

(1931–2020)
з Рускогп Керестура


Памятку на ню навики буду чувац дзивка Мелана зоз супругом Мижом и унукове Мижо и Мирослав
Най спочива у мире Божим!
