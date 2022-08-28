СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. авґуста 2022. року наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас зохабела мац и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ БИКИ

(1939–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню чуваю син Владо зоз супругу Таню, унука Андрея зоз супругом Сашом и сином Тарасом и унук Алексей
Най спочива у мире Божим!
