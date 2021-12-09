ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 6. децембра занавше нас зохабела наша мац и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ БИРКАШ
народзена Иван

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню буду чувац син Кимо зоз супругу Соню и унуки Марина и Валентина
Най спочива у мире Божим!
