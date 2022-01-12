СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. януара наполня ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабела наша мац и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ БИРКАШ

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом навики будземе чувац памятки на вас, у наших шерцох и думкох. Син Кимо зоз супругу Соню и унуки Марина и Валентина
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
