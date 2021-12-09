ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 6. децембра занавше нас зохабела наша мила андя

МЕЛАНИЯ БИРКАШ
народзена Иван

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на ню чуваю Михал Папбиркаш зоз дзивку Саню и єй фамелию, и Оленка и Владо Кишпетьово
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
