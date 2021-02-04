СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила дзивка

МЕЛАНИЯ БРУНЕР

(1964-2020)


Ожалосцени твойо наймилши - мац, дзивка, шестра Ганча и супруг Янко
Спочивай у мире Божим!
