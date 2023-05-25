ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. мая 2023. року занавше нас напущела наша андя

МЕЛАНИЯ БУЧКО

(1934–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню буду чувац Славо Бучко зоз дзивку Таню и єй фамелию и сином Славком зоз фамелию
Вичная памят!