ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. мая 2023. року занавше нас зохабела наша шестра

МЕЛАНИЯ БУЧКО
народзена Киш

(1934–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню буду чувац шестри Мария и Паулина (Павка) зоз фамелиями
Вичная памят!