ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. мая 2023. року преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНИЯ БУЧКО

(1934–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на єй сцерпезлївосц и доброту и шицко цо нам подаровала навики останє у наших шерцох. Занавше ожалосцени дзивка Єлена, жец Тихомир, унука Даниєла, унук Слободан зоз супругу Єлену и праунуки Лазар, Вук и Методиє
Вичная памят!