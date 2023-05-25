ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. мая 2023. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНИЯ БУЧКО

(1934–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Мила наша мамо, дзекуєме ци за тоти шицки роки, же ши нас виховала, потримовала у шицким и безгранїчно любела. Твой син Йоаким зоз супругу Оленку и унуки Мирко, Деян и Ванеса зоз супругом Иваном
Спочивай у мире Божим!