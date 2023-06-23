ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 15. юния 2023. року зохабела нас и пошла до вичносци наша мила супруга, мац и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ ГАЙДУК
народзена Гарди

(1947–2023)
з Вербасу


Дзекуєме Богу же нам подаровал добру, пожертвовну, пошвецену супругу, мацер и бабу. Дзекуєме за кажди дзень препровадзени зоз ню. З любову, єй супруг Юлиян, син Микола, дзивка Славица, унуки Касандра, Саманта, Матияс и Матилда