СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. марца 2022. року наполня ше 3 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила

МЕЛАНИЯ ДОРОҐХАЗИ
народзена Виславски

(1963–2019)
з Руского Керестура


У найкрасших памяткох ю чуваю єй наймилши: супруг Владимир, дзивка Марина зоз супругом Синишом, син Златко зоз супругу Олю, унучата: Филип, Денис, Даниел, Стефан и Лена, як и родичи Дороґхазийово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
