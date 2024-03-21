СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. марца 2024. року наполня ше пейц роки як нє з нами наша мила

МЕЛАНИЯ ДОРОҐХАЗИ
народзена Виславски

(1963–2019)
з Руского Керестура


Найкрасши памятки на ню чуваю єй наймилши: супруг Владимир, дзивка Марина зоз супругом Синишом, син Златко зоз супругу Олю, унучата Филип, Денис, Даниел, Стефан и Лена, як и родичи Дороґхазийово
Спочивай у мире Божим!